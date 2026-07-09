Massimiliano Allegri has been officially confirmed as the new head coach of Napoli, with Lega Serie A announcing the appointment on 3 July 2026 – placing the former Bianconeri boss directly in the opposing dugout for the title race ahead.

According to supplementary reporting, Allegri has signed a contract running until 30 June 2029, with reports suggesting this would cover up to three seasons at the club. He is reported to replace Antonio Conte, who, according to supplementary reporting, departed at the end of the 2025–26 season after two years in charge, with Napoli said to have finished as Serie A runners-up in 2025–26.

Allegri’s Juventus Baggage Arrives in Naples

The significance for Juventus is hard to overstate. Allegri’s intimate knowledge of the Bianconeri – their squad profiles, tactical tendencies, and the psychological pressures of a title challenge – now sits in the hands of one of their primary Scudetto rivals. Across his two spells at Juventus, he won five league titles and reached two Champions League finals; the expectation at Napoli will be for that level of consistency to resume.

His second stint at Juventus, which ended in May 2024 after 149 matches at an average of 1.84 points per game, produced two Coppa Italia titles but no Serie A crown. Whether he can close that gap now – with Napoli’s resources behind him – is the central question of the new season.

Transfer Market Crossover

The appointment also sharpens the lens on ongoing transfer activity between the two clubs. Italian media reports have previously linked Juventus with Elijf Elmas, while Stanislav Lobotka has reportedly been discussed as a potential midfield addition for the Bianconeri. Allegri’s arrival at Napoli only complicates any such negotiations further.

Serie A now has a more clearly defined rivalry at its summit – and Allegri, armed with his extensive title-race experience, represents one of the more credible threats to Juventus’ ambitions since his own departure from Turin.