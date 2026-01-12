Juventus put on their most captivating showing of the season, making short work of their visitors, Cremonese.

Luciano Spalletti opted for a hybrid system, but it was mostly a 4-2-3-1 formation spearheaded by Jonathan David, with Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti acting as his support crew.

Juventus score three goals in the first half

It only took the home side 12 minutes to break the deadlock, albeit with a fortunate goal. Miretti latched onto the loose ball with a long-range effort that was heading wide of the target, but it bounced off the head of his teammate, Gleison Bremer, who got credited for a goal he knew very little about.

Three minutes later, Khephren Thuram drove the ball forward on the counter before teeing up David with a timely assist. The Canadian confirmed his positive run by slotting the ball home with a clinical finish.

Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Later in the first half, Cremonese thought they had won a spot-kick for a challenge on Manuel Locatelli, but the referee overturned his decision following an on-field review, as it turned out that the Juventus captain had beaten his opponent to the ball.

The decision infuriated Davide Nicola, who received his marching orders for saying too much.

Afterwards, Juventus won a penalty for a handball on Federico Baschirotto, and this time the decision stood. Kenan Yildiz hit the post, but was lucky that the ball bounced his way, giving him the opportunity to tap in the rebound.

Weston McKennie completes the routing with second-half brace

After the break, any hopes of a Cremonese revival were swiftly dashed away when Miretti picked McKennie with a lovely through ball, and the Texan managed to dribble past Emil Audero with a neat touch before slotting the ball into the empty net.

The American then completed his brace by heading the ball home after receiving a sublime cross from Pierre Kalulu.

Therefore, Juventus managed to register their second victory in less than a week, placing themselves third in the table, just ahead of Napoli, who have one extra match in hand.

Juventus 5-0 Cremonese

Goals: 12′ Bremer, 15′ David, 35′ Yildiz, 48′ Terracciano (OG) 64′ McKennie

Juventu s (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer (70′ Koopmeiners), Kelly, Cambiaso (61′ Cabal); Thuram, Locatelli (70′ Adzic); McKennie, Miretti (80′ Openda), Yildiz (61′ Zhegrova); David.

Cremonese (3-5-2) Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Zerbin, Bondo (69′ Vandeputte), Grassi (81′ Follino), Johnsen (45′ Floriani), Pezzella; Bonazzoli (57′ Sanabria), Vardy (57′ Vazquez).

Yellow cards: 67′ Pezzella