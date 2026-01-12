At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus confirmed their revival under Luciano Spalletti by dismantling Cremonese.

The Bianconeri scored thrice in the first half, and added another two goals after the break to complete a 5-o routing over Davide Nicola’s men.

So, here are our player ratings for the Juventus players who put on quite a show on Monday night at the expense of Cremonese.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 7

The goalkeeper was a bystander for the bulk of the evening, but earned his clean sheet with a magical save on Alberto Grassi late in the match.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.5

The French defender is becoming an all-rounder, mixing defensive solidity with precious attacking contributions. He provided the assist for the fifth goal with an exquisite cross.

Gleison Bremer – 7

The Brazilian is slowly but surely returning to his best form following his injury ordeal. Gave Jamie Vardy a rough reception. He was credited with the opening goal as the ball bounced off his head.

Lloyd Kelly – 7

The Englishman made his return to the lineup after a brief stop and looked as sharp as ever.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6

A mixed bag from the left-back, who almost gifted Cremonese an early opener with a poor pass to Di Gregorio, but still had his moments in the attacking phase.

Manuel Locatelli – 6.5

While it wasn’t his most spectacular display, the Juventus captain kept things flowing and dominated the battle in the middle of the park.

Khephren Thuram – 8

The former OGC Nice was an absolute menace for Cremonese. Created the second goal by driving the ball forward from one box to another and then picked up David with a perfectly-timed assist. His attempt on target won Juventus the spot-kick.

Weston McKennie – 8

The resilient Texan continues to prove naysayers wrong with every fresh display. Scored what was arguably the best goal of the night, as he dribbled past Emil Audero thanks to his quick feet before slotting the ball home. While the record books denied him by considering it an own-goal, he retaliated by adding another with a clinical header.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Fabio Miretti – 7.5

The young Italian is making the attacking midfielder role his with a second influential outing in a row. His long-range shot somehow turned into an assist for Bremer’s opener, but his through-ball to McKennie on the fourth goal was purely magical.

Kenan Yildiz – 8

The Turkish was simply unplayable, dribbling past his markers almost at will. He may have been lucky his penalty hit the post before being redirected his way, but he certainly deserved to get his name on the scoresheet.

Jonathan David – 7.5

The Canadian is finally displaying the sharpness and ice-cold finish that made him one of the most coveted strikers in Europe during his time at Lille. Scored the second Juventus goal with a true bomber’s touch, and combined with Thuram to win the penalty.

Substitutes

Edon Zhegrova – 6

The Kosovar showed flashes of brilliance as usual, but the rhythm of the match had already dropped by the time he was introduced.

Juan Cabal – 6

The Colombian kept things tidy at the back, while his attacking contributions weren’t required at that stage.

Teun Koopmeiners – N/A

Vasilije Adzic – N/A

Lois Openda –