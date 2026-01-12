After beating Sassuolo by three unanswered goals last week, Juventus only made one change to their starting lineup as they prepare to host Cremonese.

This will be the final contest of Serie A round 20. It kicks off at 20:45 CET at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

With less than an hour separating us from the start of the game, the official Juventus X account released the official lineup.

https://twitter.com/juventusfc/status/2010784596246294780

Jonathan David maintains his role upfront

As already confirmed by Luciano Spalletti in his pre-match press conference on Sunday, Jonathan David kept his spot in the starting lineup.

The Canadian was the ultimate villain in the 1-1 draw against Lecce due to his woeful spot-kick attempt, but he made amends with the fanbase with a solid display in Sassuolo, providing the assist for Fabio Miretti, before scoring himself.

The young Italian has also done enough to keep his starting berth. He is expected to act as an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 formation, flanked by Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie.

Lloyd Kelly returns to Juventus starting lineup

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will once again combine in the double pivot, while Andrea Cambiaso and Pierre Kalulu occupy the full-back roles.

Finally, Lloyd Kelly has regained his spot in the starting lineup after skipping the trip to Sassuolo due to muscle fatigue.

The Englishman replaces Teun Koopmeiners, as he links up with Gleison Bremer at the heart of the backline.

Michele Di Gregorio will also maintain his spot between the sticks.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; McKennie, Miretti, Yildiz; David