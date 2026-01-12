Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza, who could bolster their full-back department.

Last summer, the Bianconeri parted ways with several players who were options for the right-back/ right wing-back role, mainly Nicolo Savona, Timothy Weah, and Alberto Costa.

On the other hand, they signed Joao Mario from Porto, a 25-year-old Portuguese international, who was identified as a suitable profile for the role.

However, the new signing has yet to enter into the manager’s rotation. He found limited playing time under Igor Tudor, and his status hasn’t improved with Luciano Spalletti’s arrival, who has instead turned to Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu as his options down the right-hand side.

Juventus already gave up on Joao Mario?

In the latest video update posted on his Italian YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano reveals that Juventus are now trying to replace the former Porto man with another right-back.

“Joao Mario hasn’t worked out, to put it bluntly. And Juve wants to add a similar player, who can also be versatile, who can be used in different formations, but who can also play on the wing. This is definitely Juventus’ idea,” revealed the Italian journalist as transcribed by TuttoJuve.

Juventus hoping to recruit Oscar Mingueza in January

Romano also reveals that the Bianconeri are interested about acquiring Mingueza, whom they consider a suitable replacement.

The 26-year-old is a Barcelona youth product who joined Celta Vigo in the summer of 2022. The Spaniard is currently running on an expiring contract, so Juventus believe they can acquire his services on a cut-price deal.

However, Celta Vigo might not be interested in doing business in January. As the transfer market explains, Barcelona will earn half of the transfer fee thanks to a 50% sell-on fee inserted in their agreement with their fellow LaLiga club.

Therefore, the Os Celestes might decide to keep the Spanish international until the end of the season, rather than selling for a marginal profit.