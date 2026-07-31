Manchester United are monitoring Francisco Conceição, with interest from Old Trafford in the 23-year-old Juventus right winger growing, according to Tuttomercato. The Guardian also reports that Manchester United and Michael Carrick want to sign the Portuguese winger from Juventus, with the player valued at about £43m (€50m).

According to 90min via Transferfeed, Conceição has been flagged as a potential departure from Juventus this summer to boost club finances. Juventus regard him as one of their most important players but could consider selling him if a suitable offer is received, according to JuveFC.

Francisco Conceição posing in the Juventus home kit.

Queue forming for Conceição

United are far from alone in this race. According to Transferfeed, Liverpool have made a significant move for Conceição in recent hours. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have increased their offer to RB Leipzig for Yan Diomande – whom Leipzig had hoped to replace with Conceição – to around £98m, with reports in Germany indicating further talks are needed to finalise that deal. The Guardian also reports that United are said to be ahead of Chelsea in the race to snap up Alex Scott from Bournemouth.

There is also a notable subplot running in the opposite direction: Manchester United are reportedly keen to send Joshua Zirkzee to Juventus on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Joshua Zirkzee signs his contract upon joining Manchester United.

Valuation and Juventus planning

Transferfeed’s market analysis puts Conceição’s transfer value at €50m, with a range of €40m to €65m depending on the final competitive landscape. The Guardian pegs the figure at approximately £43m (€50m). Juventus permanently signed Conceição after he had spent a season on loan at the club, and could consider a sale if a suitable offer arrives.

According to Calciomercato via JuveFC, the club has identified Mason Greenwood – currently at Olympique Marseille – as a potential replacement for Conceição should he depart.