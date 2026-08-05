Juventus are being linked with a concrete move for River Plate midfielder Matías Galarza, after his agent publicly confirmed that the strongest offer currently on the table comes from an Italian club, according to Bolavip Argentina.

Agent Regis Marques told Rock & Pop Paraguay that Galarza has three or four proposals under consideration, adding that the most serious of them comes from Europe – specifically Italy. While Marques stopped short of naming the club, journalist Wilson González Bronce reported on X that a call from Juventus to Galarza’s representatives had been confirmed by a second journalist, with Inter and Milan also cited as the other possible sources of the Italian interest. TyC Sports carried the same framing, reporting that an unnamed Italian giant is interested in the player.

River’s position and the ownership structure

Galarza, 24, is currently training apart from Eduardo Coudet’s first-team group at the Cantilo facility – a marginalised figure at River after returning from a loan spell at Atlanta United and despite impressing with Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup. River hold 60% of his economic rights, with the remaining 40% belonging to Talleres de Córdoba, and the club is demanding at least six million US dollars to sanction a departure.

A sale would clear a high wage off River’s books, free up a foreign-player slot, and open an additional registration spot before the Argentine window closes on 2 September. Galarza technically qualifies as registered for the current Apertura having appeared on the team sheet in the first five rounds, even without logging a single minute.

What a deal would require

Marques indicated he wants a significant salary agreement for his client given the World Cup exposure, and that neither he nor Galarza will move for terms that undervalue that moment. A formal bid from whichever Italian club holds the leading position would then need to clear River’s six-million-dollar threshold to trigger any real movement.