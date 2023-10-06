Former Juventus striker Giuseppe Galderisi has showered praise on Federico Chiesa for his positive impact as the leading attacker at the club. Chiesa has made a strong return to form and fitness this season, impressing with his performances.

Chiesa’s contributions are particularly noteworthy because he struggled to make an impact last season due to a long-term injury sustained in the previous year. However, he has bounced back brilliantly and appears to be in even better form than before, which is encouraging news for Juventus and their supporters.

Chiesa’s outstanding performances in the early part of the season have prompted Juventus to consider offering him a contract extension, which they hope he will agree to.

Galderisi, having observed Chiesa’s performances, has praised the Italian star for his positive influence and contributions to the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“His positivity struck me a lot, also because he demonstrated that he is aware of his own strength. Juventus needs of players like this, who help her take a step of growth from a mental point of view.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has the talent and temperament to become one of the best strikers in the world and has shown in the last few weeks that he can be trusted.

The attacker is one man we bank on to get us back to the top of the Italian game and it is clear now that he can do that.