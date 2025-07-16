Douglas Luiz has been informed that he is free to leave Juventus during the current transfer window, as he no longer appears to be a part of head coach Igor Tudor’s plans. The Brazilian midfielder has struggled to make a meaningful impression since Tudor took charge of the club in March, and his standing in the squad has steadily declined as the manager seeks to reshape the team in his own image.

Tudor is known to be intent on building a squad composed of players who fit his tactical approach and vision for the club, and Luiz seemingly does not meet those criteria. Despite arriving at Juventus with a strong reputation and considerable expectations, the Brazilian has not managed to secure a consistent place in the starting eleven under the new regime.

Premier League Clubs Monitoring Situation

Luiz is attracting interest from several Premier League sides, with both West Ham United and Everton reportedly keeping close tabs on his availability. A return to England could be appealing for the midfielder, who previously played in the Premier League and may be keen on reigniting his career in a more familiar environment.

Juventus are open to parting ways with the player and are said to be eager to recover a portion of the financial outlay made when they brought him to the club. The Italian side believes an early sale would not only help balance the books but also create room in the squad for new additions more aligned with Tudor’s plans.

Douglas Luiz (Getty Images)

Salary Demands Proving a Barrier

However, Luiz’s departure is far from straightforward. As reported by Tuttojuve, the Brazilian’s high wage demands are acting as a major obstacle to any potential move. Neither West Ham nor Everton is reportedly willing to meet the salary figures being requested, raising concerns that the negotiations could stall or collapse entirely.

Luiz himself is understood to be open to a transfer, yet his position is becoming increasingly complicated by the financial terms he is insisting upon. If no agreement is reached, the midfielder may find himself spending the upcoming season largely on the bench, with limited opportunities to showcase his abilities. For a player of his age and calibre, this could represent a significant setback. As such, a compromise may be necessary if he is to secure a move and continue competing at the highest level.