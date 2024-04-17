Juventus is enduring a tough spell this season, and the anticipated solution is for them to sign some new players in the summer.

Some supporters have blamed Max Allegri for their poor form, and the manager indeed faces his share of challenges.

However, it’s difficult to envision any manager succeeding at the Allianz Stadium with the same group of players.

The current Bianconeri team simply lacks the quality to compete with the likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan for the league title.

As the league table indicates, they are only just ahead of Bologna and AS Roma, so Juve must make signings at the end of this term to improve their performances.

What to look out for

Juve has made too many disappointing signings to overlook the importance of being cautious in the summer transfer market.

Cristiano Giuntoli successfully secured top players for Napoli, such as Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-Jae, and we anticipate him performing well in Turin.

While he enjoys the freedom to select his signings, he must ensure that each player undergoes thorough vetting based on performance analysis.

Every potential signing must pass multiple analytical tests demonstrating their suitability for success at the Allianz Stadium before Juve considers making an offer.

I am not asking the hierarchy to write me an essay online but to do their own in-house diligence to make sure that the club signs the right player for the right role,

By adopting this approach, the club can significantly decrease the likelihood of making more disappointing signings in the summer.

Defence

In defence, Juventus will face the departure of Alex Sandro, and the club must also part ways with Daniele Rugani as his contract expires.

The Azzurri star may not be up to par if Juventus is genuinely committed to advancing, and acquiring a new centre-back is imperative to complement the likes of Danilo, Federico Gatti, and Gleison Bremer, who currently stand as the only reliable options in the squad.

Midfield

Juve’s most pressing issue lies in midfield, particularly after the suspension of Paul Pogba, necessitating a reconstruction in that area this summer.

With Adrien Rabiot likely departing as well, Juventus requires at least three new midfielders, with two of them being top performers.

If Rabiot does leave, Weston McKennie would be the sole dependable player in that role, as Manuel Locatelli continues to struggle to demonstrate his value.

Depending on players like Fabio Miretti would signal that Juventus is not fully committed to reclaiming their place at the top.

Attack

Juve has also faced challenges in attack, largely due to the defensive-oriented approach of their manager.

If Juventus were to appoint a more attacking-minded coach to succeed Max Allegri, they might not necessarily need to sign another attacker.

This is because a front three featuring Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, and either Andrea Cambiaso or Kenan Yildiz could prove to be formidable in an offensive system.

This summer presents a crucial opportunity for Juventus to rebuild their team, and the Bianconeri mustn’t let it slip by.