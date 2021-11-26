“I don’t know if he ever will” Bonucci admits some Juventus fans still dislike him for this reason

Leonardo Bonucci is one of the most important players at Juventus right now.

The Italian defender has played over 300 league matches for the Bianconeri in two spells.

He starred for them from 2010 to 2017 before shockingly moving to AC Milan for the 2017/2018 season.

That transfer surprised most Juventus’ fans, and some of them accused him of betraying the club.

However, he returned to Turin after just one season and has remained at the club ever since.

Max Allegri regards him as one of the most important members of his squad and the former Bari man has been putting in impressive performances.

However, he knows crossing from Juve to Milan is a big sin and in a scene from the Amazon All or Nothing documentary on Juventus he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“A small part of the fans have not forgiven me, and I don’t know if they ever will.”

Juve FC Says

It hurt to see Bonucci swap Juve for Milan, but that happened about four years ago.

The defender has shown great commitment to the cause in Turin since he returned to the club.

Fans need to forgive him so they can appreciate the efforts he is putting in for this club.

Bonucci is real captain material and he would need all our support to enjoy his time at the club again.