Juventus has been linked with a move for Olympique Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi during this transfer window, with head coach Igor Tudor eager for the transfer to be completed promptly. According to a report by Il Bianconero, Tudor, who previously worked with Balerdi while coaching the Ligue 1 side, holds the Argentine centre back in high regard due to his reliability and consistent performances.

Balerdi, who has been with Marseille since 2020, has grown into one of the most dependable defenders in the French top flight. His performances have established him as a key figure within the squad, and Marseille recognises his value as they prepare to compete in the Champions League next season. The experience he brings will be crucial to the club’s aspirations in Europe’s premier competition.

Juventus’ Defensive Plans

Juventus are currently in the process of revamping their squad. While the club already boasts a strong defensive line, they continue to seek additional profiles to enhance their options at the back. The interest in Balerdi fits into this wider strategy, as the men in black and white see him as an ideal candidate to strengthen their defensive ranks. In recent weeks, Juventus have seriously considered making an official approach to secure the defender’s signature.

The desire to bring Balerdi to Turin is particularly driven by Tudor’s vision for the team. He wants to begin reshaping the squad to better reflect his tactical preferences, and having a player he knows and trusts is an important part of this process. Tudor’s endorsement of the move signals that the club is prioritising this potential transfer.

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Player’s Prospects and Negotiations

Balerdi has demonstrated his ability and adaptability in France, which could make him amenable to a new challenge at another club. This willingness on the player’s part may facilitate negotiations, making the prospect of a transfer more straightforward. This positive outlook from both the club and player could smooth the way for Juventus to secure his services.

In summary, Juventus’ interest in Leonardo Balerdi is motivated by a combination of the defender’s proven quality, his experience at a high level, and Tudor’s familiarity with his capabilities. With both the club and player appearing open to the move, the transfer window could soon see Balerdi donning the black and white colours of Juventus.