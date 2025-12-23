Juventus have been linked with a potential move for Davide Frattesi from Inter Milan, as Luciano Spalletti looks to reunite with the midfielder he previously coached with the Italy national team. Frattesi was one of Spalletti’s trusted players during that period, and the Juventus manager sees him as an ideal addition to strengthen his squad. The club could support a move for him when the transfer window opens next month.

Inter Milan is reportedly open to selling Frattesi, and Juventus initially proposed a swap deal involving Khephrem Thuram and other players. However, that arrangement does not appeal to Inter, who have a different preference for any potential exchange.

Cambiaso at the centre of negotiations

According to Calciomercato, Inter have expressed a long-standing interest in Andrea Cambiaso and would consider him as part of a swap deal for Frattesi. While they would prefer to sell Frattesi for cash, the inclusion of Cambiaso would make an exchange more attractive to them.

However, Cambiaso is a key figure in the Juventus squad, and the club currently have no plans to allow him to depart, either next month or in the summer. His importance to the team’s structure and performances makes a transfer unlikely, regardless of Inter’s interest.

Financial considerations

As a result, Juventus would need to meet Inter’s financial demands to secure Frattesi’s signing if they are determined to strengthen their squad with him. The situation highlights the complexities of transfer negotiations, particularly when both clubs have key assets and priorities. Juventus will need to carefully assess whether they can raise the necessary funds to complete the deal without compromising their own squad balance, while also satisfying Spalletti’s desire to bring in a player he trusts.

Frattesi remains a target, but unless Juventus are prepared to pay the fee Inter demands, a move may be difficult to finalise, leaving the club to consider alternatives or creative solutions to strengthen the midfield.