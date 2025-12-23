Tarik Muharemović could be set for a move to Inter Milan next month, and the development may ultimately benefit Juventus, even though they have also been linked with the defender. Muharemović was developed within the youth system of the Old Lady and has gone on to establish himself as one of the most impressive defenders in Italian football since moving to Sassuolo last season. His progress has been closely followed, and Juventus remain proud to see a former academy player performing well in the top flight.

Juventus are currently dealing with defensive concerns within their squad, yet Muharemović does not appear to be a priority target at this stage. As a result, they are prepared to allow him to join Inter Milan should that move materialise. Rather than blocking the transfer, Juventus view the situation as an opportunity to benefit financially and strategically.

Financial benefits for Juventus

One of the key advantages of Muharemović moving to Inter is the financial return Juventus would receive. They are entitled to 50 per cent of any fee that Inter agrees to pay Sassuolo to complete the transfer. This clause means Juventus would secure a significant sum without directly negotiating the deal themselves, strengthening their position ahead of the next transfer window.

That income could prove valuable as Juventus look to reshape parts of its squad. The club are expected to be active in the market, and additional funds would provide greater flexibility when targeting players they consider essential to their plans.

Impact on other transfer plans

The move could also have wider implications. Muharemović joining Inter may help unlock the departure of Davide Frattesi, a player Juventus are keen to sign. With the funds generated from the defender’s transfer, Juventus would be better placed to pursue that deal.

Inter are not heavily reliant on Frattesi, and Luciano Spalletti is keen to work with him, which has placed the midfielder among their key targets for the upcoming window. According to Tuttomercatoweb, this potential three-way transfer scenario is the latest plan Juventus are monitoring closely.

If executed as expected, the chain of moves could allow Juventus to strengthen its squad while benefiting from the success of a former youth player elsewhere in Serie A.