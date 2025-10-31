A few months after his departure from the Italian national team, Luciano Spalletti has been appointed as the new manager of Juventus. The experienced coach is set to lead Juve until the end of the current season, after which his position will be reviewed by the board. This marks a swift return to management for Spalletti, who has long been regarded as one of the most tactically astute figures in Italian football.

Spalletti previously guided Napoli to the Serie A title in 2023, securing the club’s first Scudetto in over three decades. However, he stepped down immediately after that triumph, explaining that he needed time away from football. Despite his intention to take a break, the allure of managing the Italian national team soon drew him back to the touchline. Unfortunately, his spell with the Azzurri proved disappointing, and his tenure was brought to an early end following a series of underwhelming results.

Spalletti’s Return to Club Football

Following his dismissal, many assumed Spalletti would take another extended break from management. However, Juventus’s approach appears to have reignited his passion for club football. The Bianconeri had explored several managerial options before ultimately turning to Spalletti, whose reputation for discipline, tactical organisation, and player development aligns with the club’s current ambitions.

His return also represents something of a surprise, as Spalletti had previously suggested he would not manage another Serie A side after his success with Napoli. Yet, the opportunity to guide one of Italy’s most historic and ambitious clubs seems to have been too significant to decline. Juventus, aiming to re-establish themselves as genuine title contenders, view Spalletti’s arrival as the start of a new chapter built on experience and stability.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Insights from Renzo Ulivieri

Providing insight into Spalletti’s decision, Renzo Ulivieri, a respected figure in Italian football, shared his perspective on the situation. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he stated: “I’m a friend of Luciano’s. Let me just say that we coaches miss the bench when he’s not there… He also suffered a major trauma after being sacked as national team coach. I think Spalletti has had a hard time with this last period, and now he’s got an opportunity at Juventus that he can’t refuse.”

Ulivieri’s comments highlight the emotional and professional motivations behind Spalletti’s swift return to management. After a difficult end to his tenure with Italy, the chance to lead a major club once again provides him with both a challenge and an opportunity for redemption. His appointment at Juventus signifies not only a personal comeback but also a potentially transformative moment for the club as they seek to rebuild their identity and reclaim domestic dominance.