After gaining Luciano Spalletti’s trust, Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti could also earn a call-up for the Italian national team.

The 22-year-old is a youth product of the club who earned a promotion to the first team in the spring of 2022 at the orders of Max Allegri.

The Italian enjoyed an impressive start with the seniors, but he was lost in the shuffle afterwards, with his progress stalling.

Therefore, Juventus loaned him out to Genoa in the summer of 2024. The midfielder established himself as a regular starter under Patrick Vieira, before returning to Turin in June as an improved player.

Fabio Miretti is now a regular starter at Juventus

At the start of the season, Miretti found limited space under Igor Tudor. But in recent weeks, he has become a regular starter for Spalletti, who has heaped praise on his performances, as well as his exemplary behaviour.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Pinerolo native has now established himself as the manager’s answer for the attacking-midfielder role, as he combines hard work in the middle of the park with important contributions in the final third, as evidenced by his attacking stats (one goal and one assist in his last two appearances).

According to Tuttosport, Miretti’s resurgence hasn’t gone unnoticed at Coverciano, as Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has instructed his technical collaborators to keep a close eye on the young Juventus man.

Italy send scouts to watch Fabio Miretti in Sardinia

The source thus expects an Azzurri scout to keep a close eye on Miretti when Juventus travel to Sardinia to take on Cagliari on Saturday.

Naturally, the midfielder won’t be the only one under the microscope, as the likes of Elia Caprile, Marco Palestra and Manuel Locatelli are also in the running for a spot.

Italy are preparing for decisive World Cup playoffs in March, as they’ll be hellbent on avoiding a third consecutive disastrous failure in the qualifiers.

The four-time world champions will face Northern Ireland in the play-off semi-final in Bergamo. If they win, they will meet the winner of Wales and Bosnia in the final.