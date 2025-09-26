Ivan Juric is aiming to secure maximum points when he leads Atalanta against Juventus in Serie A this weekend. The Bianconeri have been one of the league’s top-performing teams this season, having only dropped points in a single match so far. They are closely trailing Napoli at the top of the table, making this fixture a crucial encounter for their championship aspirations.

Juric has enjoyed a promising start to his tenure at Atalanta and is keen to build on that momentum. A victory over Juventus would be a significant achievement, boosting the confidence of his squad. However, he recognises the challenge that lies ahead and is preparing his team accordingly.

Juric on the Challenge

Speaking ahead of the match, Juric shared his thoughts via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I expect to face a match tomorrow where they have a lot of options. Playing Juventus will be tough, as we saw in the summer friendly (Bortolotti Trophy): we want to try to do our best. The points dropped against Pisa really hurt because we could have won. Then the team unlocked themselves in attack, and we want to continue like this. Juventus? They have Conceicao, Zhegrova, Yildiz, and also three very good strikers. They have speed, technique, and a wealth of options: we’ll need to be ready both offensively and defensively.”

Juric’s comments highlight both his respect for Juventus’ quality and his determination to prepare his team strategically. He is aware of the technical ability, speed, and depth that the opposition possesses, emphasising the need for readiness in all phases of the game.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Importance of the Fixture

Securing points against a side of Juventus’ calibre would be a major statement for Atalanta and could significantly influence the team’s confidence moving forward. The manager is focused on ensuring that his players are fully prepared to face the array of attacking options available to their opponents while maintaining balance and discipline throughout the match.

For Atalanta, this is not just another league fixture; it is an opportunity to measure themselves against one of Serie A’s elite teams. Success would not only strengthen their position in the table but also demonstrate the progress the team has made under Juric’s guidance. Every player will need to perform at their highest level if Atalanta is to achieve a positive result and continue their pursuit of a strong season.