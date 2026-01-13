Juventus have shown significant improvement since November, raising the possibility that they could challenge for the Scudetto. The season began inconsistently for the Bianconeri, with poor performances ultimately costing Igor Tudor his managerial position. Juventus needed a stabilising figure, and they turned to Luciano Spalletti on a short-term deal, signalling their desire to restore momentum and consistency.

Despite initial doubts, Spalletti has quickly improved the team’s performance. Juventus players now display greater confidence and composure, adapting effectively to the tactical demands of their new manager. Each match has seen further progress, and the side continues to build on the foundations laid since his appointment.

Spalletti’s impact

Spalletti’s approach has been meticulous, focusing on ensuring that the squad remains concentrated and committed to achieving positive results. His work behind the scenes has enabled Juventus to recover form faster than many anticipated. The team’s cohesion and swagger on the pitch reflect both the players’ hard work and the manager’s ability to implement strategies efficiently.

Mattioli’s assessment

Mario Mattioli has emphasised that Juventus’ improvement under Spalletti is not surprising, as reported by Tuttojuve. He said: “Nothing impressed me, because I expected that from Juve. They managed to bring in a truly outstanding coach. Tudor struggled, lacking the necessary experience. Spalletti, on the other hand, has it and has managed, even without saying too much, to show them how to play at Juve.”

Mattioli highlighted the contrast between Tudor’s difficulties and Spalletti’s expertise, noting that the current manager’s experience has been pivotal in guiding the team back to form. Juventus’ resurgence demonstrates the impact of strong leadership and tactical clarity, which have helped the squad rediscover confidence and effectiveness.

As the season progresses, the Bianconeri appear capable of maintaining their upward trajectory. With Spalletti at the helm, Juventus are positioned not only to secure positive results but also to mount a serious challenge for the Scudetto, reflecting both the quality of the squad and the influence of their manager.