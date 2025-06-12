Juventus are no longer expected to splash the cash for Francisco Conceicao, as they’re now more interested in acquiring Dan Ndoye.

The Bianconeri signed the young Portuguese winger last summer on a dry loan from Porto. The 22-year-old made a swift impact and became an instant hit with the Allianz Stadium crowd who were mesmerised by his dribbling skills and positive attitude.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese’s levels declined as the season progressed, and he then found himself on the bench when Thiago Motta was replaced by Igor Tudor.

Although the Croatian manager was gradually convinced by Conceicao, a long-term collaboration might be unlikely.

Juventus have recently reached a new agreement with Porto that would allow the winger to remain at Tudor’s disposal until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, but this could well be the player’s final act with the Bianconeri.

Juventus prefer Ndoye over Conceicao

According to Italian journalist Paolo Paganini, Juventus don’t want to buy Conceicao this summer, as they would rather spend the money on Bologna’s Ndoye.

“Conceicao’s redemption is not so simple, on an economic level,” explained Paganini in his interview with TMW Radio via JuventusNews24.

“The probability of his return to the base [Porto] is very high. If Juventus are going to do crazy things on the market, they will do it for Ndoye. Tudor likes him.”

Dan Ndoye’s rise to prominence

The 24-year-old is a Switzerland international who has been playing his football at Bologna since making the move from FC Basel in the summer of 2023.

This season, he contributed with nine goals and six assists in 41 appearances in all competitions. He famously scored the winner against Milan in the Coppa Italia final, thus ending the Rossoblu’s agonising 51-year drought.

Ndoye is a versatile player, capable of playing as an advanced winger or a wingback on either flank.