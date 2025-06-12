VENICE, ITALY - MAY 25: Nicolò Savona of Juventus celebrates after the Serie A match between Venezia and Juventus at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on May 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus right-back Nicolo Savona will soon put his signature on a new contract after reaching a full agreement with the club.

The Turin-based giants have recently made major changes in the top management, with former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, leaving the club alongside a couple of his collaborators, making way for the newly-appointed General Director, Damien Comolli to take over the sporting department, while Giorgio Chiellini has been elevated to the role of Director of Football Strategy.

This revamp ensued at a time when several Bianconeri stars were waiting to pen new deals, thus postponing several operations.

Nevertheless, Igor Tudor is expected to sign a new deal until June 2027 in the coming days, which should pave the way for several contract extensions.

Nicolo Savona set to sign new Juventus contract

According to IlBianconero, Savona will be the first Juventus player to ink a new contract under the new management.

In the coming hours, the 22-year-old is expected to sign a new deal valid until June 2030, which will certainly include a significant pay rise, as the young defender is currently one of the club’s lowest earners with a yearly salary of €500,000.

Savona is a youth product of Juvenus who represented almost every age group before earning a promotion to the first team.

Savona’s rise to prominence

The full-back caught the eye of Thiago Motta and his technical staff during last summer’s pre-season, so he was added to the senior squad and immediately given a starting berth at the expense of former club captain Danilo.

The Aosta native saw his role diminish following the arrival of Igor Tudor in March, but an injury crisis earned him the opportunity to prove his worth as part of the three-man backline.

So it remains to be seen if Savona’s imminent contract renewal will keep him in Turin beyond the summer. It should be noted that the Italian has been linked with several clubs over the past few months, including the Bundesliga duo of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.