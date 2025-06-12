Following Damien Comolli’s confirmation on Tuesday, Igor Tudor is now set to pen a new Juventus contract.

The Croatian was given a short-term deal when he first arrived in March to replace the sacked Thiago Motta.

The 46-year-old succeeded in guiding the club towards Champions League qualification, albeit in dramatic fashion, which triggered an automatic renewal clause for another year.

Igor Tudor set to sign new Juventus contract

While the management could have ditched him by paying a penalty, Comolli confirmed that Tudor is here to stay while being unveiled to the press as the club’s new General Director.

This decision became increasingly obvious after missing out on Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Gasperini, but Tudor did well to convince the hierarchy, and is also backed by the players who rallied around him.

Therefore, the first step following the confirmation was to sign a new contract, as neither party would want to start the next campaign on an expiring deal.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus and Tudor have already reached an agreement and will officially sign the new contract on Friday.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Tudor to sign two-year deal with an option for a third

The transfer market expert reveals that this will be a two-year deal, with the deadline set for June 2027, with an option to extend it until 2028.

The club will be looking to sort out this situation before heading to the FIFA Club World Cup which kicks off on June 14. The Bianconeri’s first contest will be against Al Ain on June 18.

While Tudor and his men will be in action in the United States, Comolli and the rest of the management will be working on bolstering the squad for next season. The directors will search the market for players suitable for the manager’s 3-4-2-1 system.