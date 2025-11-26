Juventus recognise that their midfield requires reinforcement, and it would not be surprising to see additions made in that area during the next two transfer windows. The men in black and white have worked diligently to assemble a competitive squad, yet the best clubs in world football continually seek improvement, and Juventus understand they must do the same. While there is confidence in the quality of the current group, there is also an awareness that certain shortcomings must be addressed to maintain progress.

Midfield Under Review

One of the areas identified for strengthening is the midfield, and the club are monitoring several potential options for that position. Among the players attracting attention is Alex Toth, who has emerged as one of the Hungarian national team’s key performers. His impressive form at club level has further enhanced his reputation, making him a player of serious interest.

Toth currently represents Ferencváros, where the 20-year-old has become a regular member of the side. This consistent playing time has contributed to his growth and development, positioning him as a promising young midfielder with the attributes required to succeed at a higher level. Juventus are preparing for an active period in the market, and midfield reinforcements are expected to feature prominently in its plans. With the January window approaching, the possibility of new arrivals is strong, and Toth is among those being linked with a move.

Alex Toth (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Toth as a Potential January Addition

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus have been associated with interest in Toth, highlighting him as a potential target for the upcoming windows. As one of the most prominent clubs in Europe, Juventus offer a level of prestige and opportunity that few players would be able to decline, and the prospect of such a transfer unfolding sooner rather than later cannot be dismissed.

If a move were to materialise, Toth would join a club intent on strengthening its midfield options while maintaining the long-term vision required to remain competitive domestically and in Europe. His profile aligns with the club’s ambition to blend youth with established quality, making him a realistic candidate for future investment.