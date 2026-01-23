Douglas Luiz is currently spending the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, yet his future could change again before the end of the transfer window as interest emerges from Chelsea. The Brazilian midfielder joined Forest after a difficult spell at Juventus, where his performances fell well below expectations. His struggles in Italy convinced the Bianconeri to allow him to leave on loan in search of regular football and a return to form.

Before Juventus invested heavily to bring him to Serie A, Luiz had established himself as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League during his time at Aston Villa. That reputation has ensured he remains a well-regarded figure in English football, even though his move to Nottingham Forest has not developed as planned. While the loan agreement includes the possibility of a permanent transfer if certain appearance targets are met, that arrangement could now be disrupted.

Chelsea is monitoring the situation

Chelsea has identified Luiz as a potential option to strengthen their midfield this month. According to Il Bianconero, the London club is interested in signing him on loan directly from Juventus and is prepared to ask the Bianconeri to interrupt his current spell at Forest. Chelsea believes the midfielder still has the quality required to contribute at a high level and sees him as someone who could add depth and experience to their squad.

Despite Chelsea’s stature as a significantly bigger club, their interest is limited to a temporary move. They are not willing to include any obligation to sign Luiz permanently at the end of the campaign, a condition that could complicate negotiations with Juventus and the player himself.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Uncertainty over Luiz’s future

From Luiz’s perspective, the proposed move may not be entirely appealing. The midfielder is understood to be reluctant to return to Italian football, having found it unsuitable for his style of play during his time at Juventus. A short-term loan that offers no long-term security may therefore fail to convince him.

As the window progresses, Juventus face a decision over whether to disrupt his current loan. Luiz’s future remains uncertain, with his next step likely to depend on whether all parties can find terms that suit their respective objectives.