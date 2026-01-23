Romelu Lukaku has been sidelined for several months through injury, but he could now be close to returning to action for Napoli ahead of their upcoming match against Juventus this weekend. The Belgian striker remains a central figure in the squad, and his absence has been keenly felt throughout his recovery period. Despite efforts to strengthen their attacking options while he was unavailable, Napoli have struggled to adequately replace his presence and influence on the pitch.

During his time out, the club continued to view Lukaku as one of their most important players and worked consistently to support his recovery. His return to fitness has been carefully managed, with the striker spending recent weeks working his way back towards full fitness. As part of that process, Napoli arranged a friendly match to give him valuable minutes and assess his readiness for competitive action.

Lukaku’s importance to Napoli

Napoli regard Lukaku as their leading striker, and his prolonged absence prompted them to sign additional forwards. However, those reinforcements have not managed to replicate his impact or authority in attack. As a result, once Lukaku is deemed fit, he is expected to reclaim his place in the starting line-up without delay. His potential return is therefore seen as a significant boost for the team at a crucial stage of the season.

The coaching staff have remained cautious, ensuring that he is not rushed back prematurely. Nonetheless, there is growing optimism within the club that he can contribute in the near future, particularly with such a high-profile fixture approaching.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Possible role against Juventus

Napoli’s next match sees them face Juventus in what is expected to be a challenging contest for both sides. According to Tuttojuve, Lukaku could be named on the bench and may be introduced during the match to help Napoli secure a positive result when they take on Juve at the weekend. His involvement, even for a limited period, could provide a valuable lift to the team.

It promises to be a demanding encounter, and Lukaku’s potential return adds an extra layer of intrigue as both clubs look to emerge victorious.