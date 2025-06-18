Juventus have been handed a timely boost ahead of their Club World Cup opener as Manuel Locatelli has returned to full team training. The midfielder, who has been one of the most consistent performers for the Bianconeri in recent seasons, looks set to play a key role in their campaign in the United States.

Locatelli had suffered an injury during Juventus’ final Serie A game of the season, which forced him to miss out on Italy’s international fixtures at the start of June. His absence was felt, as both the national team and Juventus rely heavily on his control in midfield. Despite the initial concerns, the club remained optimistic about his recovery and ensured he was included in the squad for the Club World Cup trip.

Full participation in training is a strong signal

A report from Il Bianconero confirms that Locatelli has now fully recovered and took part in the team’s most recent full training session. This is a strong indication that he is available for selection in the upcoming clash with Al Ain. His return will be welcomed by Igor Tudor, who sees the midfielder as a core part of his plans for the tournament.

Locatelli’s leadership on and off the pitch has been instrumental in Juventus’ recent successes. His ability to break up play, maintain possession, and link defence with attack makes him an essential part of the team. The medical staff have closely monitored his condition, and with his return to full fitness, he is expected to start or play a significant role in the tournament opener.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus aim for a strong start at the Club World Cup

Juventus are aiming to make a statement in their first Club World Cup appearance, and they will be favourites against Al Ain. While the UAE side should not be underestimated, the return of key players like Locatelli significantly strengthens the Bianconeri’s chances of progressing from the group stage.

With Locatelli available again, Tudor has a nearly complete squad to choose from. The focus will now shift to fine-tuning tactics and building momentum as Juventus targets success on the global stage.