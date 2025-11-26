Juventus have been without Gleison Bremer for two months, and his absence has been increasingly evident as the team continues to struggle for consistency and development. The defender is widely regarded as one of the best in Europe and has consistently produced high-level performances whenever he features for the Bianconeri. His influence on the pitch has been difficult to replace, leaving a notable gap in both defensive stability and organisational structure.

Bremer’s Importance to Juventus

The Brazilian suffered a significant long-term injury at the beginning of last season and was unable to play again for the remainder of that campaign. After making a strong start this term, he has once more been sidelined for the past two months, a situation that has affected Juventus in crucial moments. His absence has been highlighted by the difficulties the team have faced as they attempt to evolve under different managerial approaches.

There is a growing belief that Igor Tudor and Thiago Motta would have enjoyed more positive outcomes from the bench had Bremer been available. His defensive qualities, authority and consistency are viewed as essential components of the side. Luciano Spalletti would also be eager to see such an influential player return to the pitch, and he is expected to welcome the latest developments regarding the defender’s recovery with considerable relief.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Positive Progress in Recovery

According to Il Bianconero, Bremer is now nearing the end of his recovery programme and is set to return to full training next week. The report notes that he has been following a personalised rehabilitation plan for an extended period, aimed at ensuring a complete and secure return to match readiness. His progress suggests that Juventus may soon have one of their most important players available again.

If his recovery continues as anticipated, Bremer could return to competitive action as early as the second weekend of December. His comeback would provide a significant boost to Juventus as they seek to regain momentum and strengthen their prospects for the remainder of the season.