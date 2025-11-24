Juventus are reportedly following young Ferencvaros midfielder Alex Toth, who is expected to move to bigger things next summer.

The Bianconeri will be keen to bolster their midfield ranks next year, as this department is considered by many to be the club’s ultimate Achilles Heel.

Curiously, former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had spent circa €130 million on new midfielders in the summer of 2024, but only Khephren Thuram’s arrival paid dividends.

On the contrary, Douglas Luiz returned to the Premier League after a dreadful year in Turin, while Teun Koopmeiners failed to deliver the goods in midfield, and is surprisingly trying to recreate himself as a defender under Luciano Spalletti.

Therefore, Damien Comolli is expected to address this issue in 2026. The Juventus CEO will be on the lookout for inviting opportunities in January, but most observers believe that the management could hold out for bigger fish in the summer.

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have been linked with various profiles, but the picture remains largely vague.

Interestingly, Sky Sport DE journalist Florian Plettenberg has now added a new name to the shortlist, revealing that Juventus are interested in Toth.

🚨🆕 Alex #Toth is now one to watch for the next two transfer windows, with #Juventus are already interested. The 20 y/o central midfielder is considered “the new Szoboszlai”. Contract with Ferencváros until 2027. Several German clubs are interested. Price valuation around €15… pic.twitter.com/Yy0eyjCzsk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 24, 2025

The reputable transfer market insider expects the young Hungarian to attract several suitors ahead of next summer, but the only club he explicitly named was Juventus.

Nevertheless, Plettenberg claims that several Bundesliga clubs will enter the fray for the 20-year-old, who is described as “the new Szoboszlai”, in a reference to his more famous compatriot who plays for Liverpool.

Toth is a youth product of Ferencvaros who was promoted to the first team in January 2024. This season, he made 19 appearances in all competitions, contributing with two goals and five assists. His current value is around €15 million.

The youngster has also become a regular feature for the Hungarian national team, earning nine senior caps since making his debut in March 2025.