Juventus have released the official matchday squad that made the trip to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri have thus far failed to register a win in the Champions League this season. They began their campaign with back-to-back draws to Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, before suffering defeat to Real Madrid. In their most recent European outing, they were held at home by Sporting CP.

Therefore, this will be a must-win match for Luciano Spalletti’s men, who can ill-afford another disappointing result.

However, this won’t be an easy mission, as the Norwegians play on a synthetic pitch that makes life difficult for their visitors, especially due to its slippery nature.

Federico Gatti joins the list of absentees

On Monday afternoon, Juventus made the trip to Scandinavia, and the club’s official website released the squad list.

As reported this morning, Federico Gatti has been struggling with the flu, and his absence has now been confirmed.

With the 27-year-old out of action, Spalletti’s backline has been pared down to the bone, as Gleison Bremer has yet to recover from his meniscus surgery, while Daniele Rugani still requires additional time on the treatment table.

In addition to the three defenders, Juve’s third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio is also out with an injury. He has been replaced by Juventus Next Gen goalkeeper Matteo Fuscaldo.

The list of absentees also includes Arkadiusz Milik, who has been out of action since June 2024. The Polish striker isn’t even on the Champions League list.

Juventus squad list against Bodo/Glimt

1 Perin

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

11 Zhegrova

15 Kalulu

16 Di Gregorio

17 Adzic

18 Kostic

19 Thuram

20 Openda

21 Miretti

22 McKennie

25 Joao Mario

27 Cambiaso

30 David

32 Cabal

40 Rouhi