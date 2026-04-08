Zeki Celik appears set to leave AS Roma as a free agent at the end of the season after failing to reach an agreement over a new contract. The defender has been an important figure for the Rome-based club over the years and continues to play a significant role despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Roma have been engaged in discussions with his representatives regarding an extension, but negotiations have stalled due to a gap between the club’s offer and the player’s wage demands. With no resolution in sight after several weeks of talks, it is increasingly likely that he will depart when his current deal expires. This situation has attracted attention from other clubs, who are keen to take advantage of the opportunity to sign an experienced player without a transfer fee.

Juventus and Milan Show Interest

Juventus are among the clubs monitoring the situation closely, viewing Celik as a valuable addition to its squad. According to Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan is also preparing to compete for his signature, setting up a potential battle between two of Italy’s biggest sides.

Both clubs are expected to strengthen their squads in the summer, and free agents represent an attractive route to add quality without significant transfer expenditure. Celik’s availability has therefore made him a desirable option, particularly given his experience within Italian football.

Experience a Key Attraction

Celik is widely regarded as a reliable full-back, offering consistency and tactical awareness developed through his time in Serie A. His familiarity with the league would allow for a smooth transition should he join another Italian side, making him an appealing target for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are determined to improve their squad and see Celik as a player who can contribute immediately while also bringing valuable experience to the dressing room. However, securing his signature will require overcoming strong competition from Milan.

As the summer approaches, the defender’s future is expected to become clearer. With interest continuing to grow, his next move could play a significant role in shaping the defensive options of whichever club succeeds in signing him.