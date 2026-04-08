Luciano Spalletti has done an impressive job as manager of Juventus since taking over a few months ago, and the club is keen to retain him.

The top four race is competitive, and there is a possibility that Juve may not finish within it to secure Champions League football, which could lead some fans to question the decision to extend Spalletti’s tenure beyond this season.

Improving Juventus’ Performance

Juve are confident in their decision, believing that Spalletti has demonstrated the potential of the team with the right players, and that next season, this squad could look completely different. Before his arrival, the team struggled to show a clear identity, but since he has come on board, there is a visible style of play that reflects a defined approach to matches.

Ezio Greggio has expressed his support, observing that Spalletti has transformed ordinary players into a cohesive team, as quoted by JuventusNews24:

“Juventus’ slogan is FinoAllaFine, and it’s fitting now more than ever. Spalletti, despite a squad unsuited to a club like Juventus—the result of years of questionable, inappropriate, and ‘who the f… did they buy?’ signings—is making us play like Juve.

Even in league and Champions League matches, where despite shooting (badly) dozens of times, we didn’t win. Today, 3 important and not guaranteed points. Hope is the last to die ForzaJuve”

Looking Ahead

Spalletti has clearly improved Juventus since his arrival, and he deserves the opportunity to continue building the team next term. His influence has helped players understand their roles and contributed to a more organised and competitive side.

With Spalletti at the helm, Juventus could not only achieve better results in domestic competitions but also present a stronger challenge in European tournaments. Fans and management alike will be watching closely to see how he develops the squad further, maintaining the identity he has instilled and striving to achieve the standards expected at a club of Juventus’ stature.