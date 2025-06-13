Italy is now searching for a new manager after Luciano Spalletti was forced to leave his role following a poor run of results. The Azzurri have failed to qualify for the last two FIFA World Cup tournaments, and there are real concerns they may also miss out on the 2026 competition. This would represent a significant blow for a nation long regarded as one of football’s historic powerhouses, especially given the depth of talent the country continues to produce.

The Serie A remains one of the world’s most prestigious leagues, with many clubs dominated by Italian players. This domestic strength should ideally translate into a strong national team, capable of competing with the best on the global stage. Italy’s unexpected failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup came as a shock to fans and pundits alike, especially as they were crowned European champions just two years earlier in 2020.

Gennaro Gattuso considered front-runner for Italy’s managerial role

The Italian Football Federation is reportedly considering Gennaro Gattuso as a leading candidate to take over the national team. According to Football Italia, Gattuso’s coaching staff could include two Juventus icons, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli, should he be appointed. Both men enjoyed successful playing careers at Juventus and were mainstays of the Italian national team for many years.

Having Bonucci and Barzagli alongside Gattuso could provide the team with a wealth of experience and tactical insight. Their presence would be invaluable in guiding the team through its current difficulties and helping to rebuild a squad capable of returning Italy to its former heights. The involvement of such experienced former players suggests the Federation is keen to balance fresh managerial ideas with proven expertise.

Bonucci 500th appearnce for Juventus (Getty Images)

Experienced former players could play vital role in Italy’s rebuild

Bonucci and Barzagli’s knowledge of Italian football and the international game would be a crucial asset as the national team seeks to restore its competitiveness. Their understanding of the pressures faced at both club and international levels means they could support Gattuso in developing tactics and mentoring younger players.

This potential coaching setup reflects the Italian FA’s determination to turn around the recent disappointments and secure qualification for upcoming major tournaments. It remains to be seen whether Gattuso will be confirmed as the next manager, but the inclusion of Juventus legends in the staff signals an intention to build a strong, cohesive team environment.