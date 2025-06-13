Nicolo Savona has signed a new contract at Juventus, a development that has delighted both the player and the club. After being promoted to the first team this season, Savona has been in excellent form and made the most of the opportunities presented to him.

The defender’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with reports suggesting he had attracted interest from other clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. However, Juventus acted swiftly to secure his future and ensure he remains an integral part of their plans moving forward.

Savona has embraced life with the senior squad and shown maturity and consistency beyond his years. His commitment to the club has played a key role in reaching an agreement on the contract extension, which will keep him in Turin for the foreseeable future.

Tudor’s influence on Savona’s renewal highlighted

As the Bianconeri prepare for the Club World Cup and continue to reshape the team under Igor Tudor, Savona is expected to play a pivotal role. His development has impressed the current coaching staff, and his performances have earned the trust of the new manager.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Savona’s agent Michele Puglisi underlined Tudor’s importance in the contract negotiations, stating: “He respects the player and has faith in him, otherwise this renewal would not have happened regardless. It is true that the coach has changed since the beginning of the season, but I think it is a common idea that Savona has done well on the pitch with both of them.”

This vote of confidence from both the agent and manager reflects the club’s broader ambitions to rely on emerging talents as they compete in multiple competitions in the coming season.

Nicolo Savona (Getty Images)

Juventus is looking to retain its core young talents

With the Club World Cup and a full domestic season ahead, Juventus are prioritising squad stability and looking to secure the futures of their most promising young players. Savona fits that profile perfectly, having shown his quality and composure at the highest level.

He has been a welcome addition to the senior setup, and the decision to keep him long-term will be seen as a smart one. Supporters will be eager to see how he continues to progress under Tudor’s leadership.