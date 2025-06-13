Juventus and Weston McKennie have been in ongoing discussions about extending the midfielder’s contract, as the club looks to secure one of its most valuable players for the foreseeable future. McKennie has been a key figure in the Juventus squad, consistently proving his worth with strong performances in every game he takes part in.

The Americans’ commitment to Juventus is evident, especially after having been on the verge of leaving the club permanently on multiple occasions, including a loan stint in the Premier League. Despite this, McKennie has grown fond of life in Turin and is keen to continue his career at the Allianz Stadium. This positive attitude has made negotiations for a new deal smoother for both parties.

According to Football Italia, Juventus and McKennie are now close to finalising an agreement, which could see the midfielder signing a new contract in the near future. The club views McKennie as an indispensable member of the squad and is eager to keep him as a cornerstone for the team moving forward.

McKennie’s Role at Juventus

McKennie’s importance to Juventus cannot be overstated. His versatility allows him to perform well in various midfield roles, while his energy and work ethic have made him a fan favourite and a trusted player for the coaching staff. He consistently contributes defensively and offensively, offering balance and dynamism in the middle of the park.

This blend of skill and determination has helped Juventus maintain competitive performances across domestic and European competitions. Retaining McKennie is therefore seen as crucial for the club’s ambitions.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead: McKennie’s Future at the Club

The near completion of contract talks suggests that Juventus are confident in their ability to hold onto the midfielder, who is keen to avoid further speculation about his future. Locking him into a long-term deal will provide the club with stability and help them plan for the upcoming seasons with greater certainty.

With Juventus intent on building a squad capable of challenging for major trophies, keeping players like McKennie, who bring quality and consistency, is a key part of their strategy.