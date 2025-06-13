Lloyd Kelly’s loan move from Newcastle United to Juventus has recently been converted into a permanent transfer, though he could still leave the Bianconeri this summer. Juventus originally signed Kelly on loan as they struggled with injuries in their defensive line. The need for defensive cover was urgent, and Kelly provided much-needed stability at the back during a difficult period for the club.

The Bianconeri had initially hoped to sign Kelly as a free agent during the summer transfer window, but he chose to move to Newcastle United before making his way to Turin six months later. Since joining Juventus, Kelly has become an important figure in the squad and is highly valued by the team’s manager, Igor Tudor. Tudor frequently includes Kelly in the starting eleven and has shown faith in his abilities.

Kelly’s contribution to Juventus

Kelly’s presence has been crucial in several matches, where his defensive performances helped Juventus maintain solidity at the back. Although he is still adapting to Serie A, Kelly’s understanding of the league continues to improve, and this has been reflected in his performances. Juventus fans have taken a liking to him, and many see him as a key player in Tudor’s plans going forward.

Lloyd Kelly

Potential move to Crystal Palace

However, despite recently making his move permanent, Juventus could be open to selling Kelly if the right offer is made. According to a report on Il Bianconero, Crystal Palace is interested in acquiring the defender. Palace, who will be competing in the Europa League next season, are actively looking to strengthen their squad. Kelly fits the profile of the player they want to bring in.

Juventus recognise Kelly’s value to the team, but the financial realities of modern football mean that selling him could be a possibility if a good offer arrives. Kelly’s development has been positive, but the club also understands that player transfers are part of the business. Juventus will weigh their options carefully this summer.