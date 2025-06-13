Juventus have reached an agreement over a new contract with Igor Tudor, and the manager could sign the deal within the next hour. The Bianconeri consider Tudor one of their most important figures after failing to find a better coach to replace him this summer. Cristiano Giuntoli was keen to bring Antonio Conte back to Turin, but the former Juve manager chose to stay at Napoli. Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini moved to AS Roma, leaving Juventus without a top candidate to appoint.

The club have now decided to confirm Tudor as their manager and he has agreed a deal that runs until the end of the 2026/2027 season. With the Club World Cup approaching, the Bianconeri want to end all speculation about the managerial position quickly. According to a report by Il Bianconero, Tudor’s agent, Anthony Seric, has arrived at the Juventus office, and the manager could sign on the dotted line today.

Tudor deserves credit for returning Juve to the Champions League

Although other teams’ form helped Juventus secure Champions League qualification, Tudor is credited with steadying the ship during a difficult period. He took charge when the club needed stability and delivered the results required. The agreement to keep him on the bench next season reflects the club’s belief in his ability to lead the squad moving forward.

Juve initially did not want Tudor to remain beyond this summer, but the lack of better options forced a change in plans. With the squad preparing for the challenges of the new season and the Club World Cup, having continuity on the bench is seen as a positive step by the club.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus to support Tudor with transfer business

The club are expected to back Tudor with new signings in the summer transfer window. Juventus hope that with the proper reinforcements, Tudor can guide the team to greater success and stability. The return to European competition is a major motivation, and the club will focus on assembling a squad that suits Tudor’s style of play.

Juventus fans will be hoping for progress under Tudor’s management after a season of uncertainty. The agreement to extend his contract until 2027 provides clarity and allows the club to move forward with a clear plan in place.