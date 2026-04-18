Luciano Spalletti has made a positive impact since becoming Juventus manager, and his early progress suggests he has assembled an effective coaching structure around him. The experienced Italian has brought stability and direction, helping the club produce encouraging performances under his leadership.

He arrived with several trusted members of staff who had worked with him for a long period, while others were already part of the Juventus set-up. That blend of continuity and familiarity appears to have helped create a smooth transition.

Strong Foundations Under Spalletti

Together, the coaching group have worked hard to deliver an impressive spell for the Old Lady since the former Napoli manager took charge. Juventus have looked more organised and competitive, with signs that the squad is responding well to the new methods.

The club are expected to continue strengthening both on and off the pitch as they pursue success on multiple fronts this season. Ensuring the coaching staff has the best possible resources is often just as important as signing leading players.

Juventus understand that sustained progress requires constant development. Even when results are positive, elite clubs frequently look for marginal gains that can raise standards further.

Possible Changes Behind The Scenes

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are now considering adjustments to its coaching set-up, including the addition of high-level coaches who could make the team stronger than it is at present.

The report states that those in black and white believe the squad could benefit from fresh voices and new ideas. Bringing in additional expertise may help improve tactical preparation, player development and overall performance levels.

Such decisions are common among top clubs, particularly when ambitions include challenging for major honours domestically and in Europe. Expanding a coaching department can provide greater detail across every area of preparation.

Importantly, the same report adds that Spalletti is not opposed to the proposal. He is said to believe the team simply needs whatever is best for collective progress, and if that means adding more experienced staff, he would welcome it.

If changes are made, they would underline the club’s determination to maximise every advantage available. Juventus appear committed to building not only a stronger squad, but also a stronger structure behind the scenes as they chase future success.