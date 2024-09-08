Juventus is set to accelerate their pursuit of Jonathan David as more clubs join the race for his signature.

The Lille striker is expected to leave the French club at the end of this season, with his contract set to expire.

Over the past few seasons, the Canadian has established himself as one of Europe’s top strikers, and many are surprised he has remained at Lille until the end of his deal. Now, several clubs are vying for his services.

Juventus faces stiff competition from Inter Milan to sign David on a free transfer next summer, but other teams are also aiming to secure a deal.

This increasing interest may prompt Juventus to act sooner. According to a report from Football Italia, the Bianconeri are considering a move to sign David as early as January for a fee, rather than waiting for his contract to expire, similar to their approach with Tiago Djalo from the same club.

Juve FC Says

David is one of the finest strikers in Europe’s top five leagues. If we do not sign him, a rival could bring him to Serie A, and he will punish us.