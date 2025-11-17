Juventus are reportedly eyeing three young profiles who could bolster their defence in the middle of the campaign.

As reported earlier today, the Bianconeri have identified three roles they would like to strengthen in January, and this includes a centre-back.

After all, Gleison Bremer made his long-awaited return from an ACL tear earlier this season, only to suffer a meniscus injury that ruled him out of action for at least two months.

Hence, the Brazilian’s shaky condition and the overall lack of quality in the department are prompting the management to act in January.

Juventus set sights on Monaco’s Christian Mawissa

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have added Christian Mawissa to their defensive shortlist.

Juventus CEO Damien Comolli, is familiar with the 20-year-old who started his career at Toulouse during his reign as club president.

Mawissa joined Moncao in the summer of 2024, and has been gradually cementing himself as a stalwart at the back for the French municipality side.

The youngster is a versatile defender who currently represents France at the U21 level, but he is also eligible to play for DR Congo.

Interestingly, Mawissa has been compared to former Juventus defender Lilian Thuram, whose son, Khephren, currently plays for the club.

Juventus also tracking Tiago Gabriel & Muharemovic

In addition to Mawissa, Juventus are also keeping tabs on two defenders who have been making waves in Serie A this season.

The first is Lecce’s Tiago Gabriel, who has been a true revelation at the Via del Mare this season. The 20-year-old is a towering Portuguese defender, who has also landed on Inter’s shortlist.

Speaking of the Nerazzurri, they have been heavily linked with Tarik Muharemovic, who has been stealing the headlines in his maiden Serie A campaign.

The Bosnian is a youth product of Juventus who was allowed to join Sassuolo in the summer of 2024.

After helping the Emilians clinch an immediate promotion to the top flight, the 22-year-old is now proving his credentials against the big boys. Hence, it is only a matter of time for him to move to bigger things, so it remains to be seen if Juventus return could be on the cards.