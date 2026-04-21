Juventus are reportedly considering a summer move for Darwin Nunez as they continue their search for a new striker. The Uruguay international is said to be keen on a return to European football, which could open the door to a transfer at the end of the season.

Nunez currently plays for Al Hilal, but competition for places has reportedly limited his opportunities. The arrival of Karim Benzema is said to have made regular game time difficult, leaving the forward open to seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Juventus Explore Summer Deal

If Nunez leaves in the summer, it would mean he spent only one season in the Saudi Pro League. Such a swift departure would attract attention, but it may not come as a major surprise given his reported desire to return to Europe.

Juventus are believed to view him as a strong option to strengthen their attacking department. The club are expected to look for added firepower ahead of next season, and Nunez’s profile could make him an appealing target.

However, completing the move may require compromise from the player. Juventus are unlikely to match his current salary, meaning he would probably need to accept a substantial reduction in wages to join the Bianconeri.

Barcelona Enter The Race

While Nunez may be willing to make that sacrifice, Juventus are not alone in its interest. Barcelona have also been linked with the striker, creating the prospect of competition for his signature in the coming months.

According to Tuttojuve, the Catalan club is preparing for the possible departure of Robert Lewandowski in the summer and has identified Nunez as a potential replacement. The report adds that Barcelona are ready to challenge Juventus for the forward.

That could create an intriguing contest between two of Europe’s biggest clubs, with both sides seeking to strengthen their attack. Much may depend on finances, sporting plans and the role each team can offer the player.

Ultimately, the final decision is expected to rest with Nunez, while Juventus will continue working to persuade him that Turin is the right destination for the next stage of his career.