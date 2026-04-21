Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Ederson at the end of the season, with Atalanta open to the midfielder’s departure under the right conditions. However, despite his contract situation, the Brazilian is still expected to command a significant transfer fee this summer.

Ederson would become a free agent at the end of next season, meaning the upcoming window represents Atalanta’s final clear opportunity to secure a substantial return from his sale. That position often places pressure on clubs to negotiate, yet Atalanta are said to be taking a firm stance.

Atalanta Hold Out For Major Fee

The midfielder has been an important figure for La Dea and has consistently delivered strong performances. Because of his value to the team, the club are reportedly relaxed about the situation and unwilling to sanction a cut-price departure.

According to Calciomercato, Atalanta wants around 45 million euros before allowing Ederson to leave. That valuation underlines how highly they regard the player, despite the fact that he could depart for nothing in a little over twelve months.

Such a fee would be considered substantial for a player entering the final year of his contract. It also creates a difficult challenge for interested clubs hoping to negotiate more favourable terms.

Juventus Monitor Situation Closely

Juventus are said to be following developments carefully as they assess whether Atalanta might eventually lower their demands. The Turin club are believed to admire Ederson and view him as a strong option to improve their midfield ahead of next season.

However, paying the full asking price may not be straightforward. Juventus are likely to weigh the cost against the risk of spending heavily on a player who could otherwise become available for free next year.

The coming months may also bring further competition for his signature. If other clubs enter the race, Juventus could face added pressure and a more complicated path to securing a deal.

For now, Atalanta appears determined to protect the player’s value, while Juventus continue to monitor the market. Much will depend on whether the selling club soften their stance or if a bidder decides to meet the current valuation.