Former Juventus winger Franco Causio has reflected on the club’s recent progress under Luciano Spalletti, praising the manager for overseeing a clear improvement in performances. However, he also believes the squad still requires stronger additions if it is to compete consistently for the biggest honours.

Causio was an important member of the Juventus side during the 1970s and 1980s and remains a close observer of the club. As a result, he has witnessed both their struggles under previous managers and the changes that have followed since Spalletti’s arrival late last year.

Spalletti Sparks Revival

Juventus were well below their usual standards when Spalletti took charge and looked a shadow of the side supporters expect to see. Their performances earlier in the campaign had raised serious concerns, particularly during a difficult period under Igor Tudor.

Since then, the team’s trajectory has changed significantly. Juventus are now in a position where they could finish the season inside the top two, something that appeared highly unlikely only a few months ago.

Spalletti has been credited with restoring balance, improving confidence and helping the side rediscover consistency. His work has placed Juventus back in a stronger competitive position as the campaign approaches its conclusion.

Squad Still Needs Strengthening

Despite the progress, Causio believes more work is required before Juventus can challenge fully for the Scudetto. In his view, the current squad still lacks certain qualities needed to compete with the strongest teams over the course of a full season.

Speaking about the club’s development, Causio said, as reported by Tuttojuve: “The results are coming, but there were some difficulties at the beginning. Luciano Spalletti did his part, he put the pieces back in place, and the team has found its feet. I have to say well done to Luciano, who wins even without strikers. With Dušan Vlahović, they would certainly have a few more points. The club wants the Champions League, and that’s the most important aspect, more important than second place.”

He added, “However, Inter are still stronger and have a more complete squad. Juventus are still missing something to fight for the Scudetto, but with two or three quality signings, they can try.”

Those comments suggest optimism about Juventus, but also realism about the level still required for them to return to the summit of Italian football.