Juventus had been eager to keep Dusan Vlahovic and spent several months attempting to secure the striker on a new contract before the final weeks of his current deal. However, despite repeated efforts, the club were unable to reach an agreement with the Serbian forward.

Vlahovic was reportedly seeking improved financial terms beyond what Juventus were prepared to offer. The club are said to have explored compromises, but negotiations failed to progress as the player continued to delay making a final decision.

Contract Talks Lose Momentum

During that period, interest from other major clubs was also reported, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both linked with the striker. Those developments appeared to strengthen Vlahovic’s position as Juventus worked to convince him to stay.

However, circumstances are now believed to have shifted. Injury problems since the start of 2026 have reportedly altered the balance of power, leaving Juventus in a stronger position than they previously held during negotiations.

The striker’s fitness issues have raised questions over his long-term reliability and may have changed how the club assess his future value. What once seemed a priority renewal is no longer viewed in the same way.

Juventus Reconsider Their Position

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are no longer pushing for a contract extension with the same urgency shown earlier in the process. The report suggests the club have softened their stance and is prepared to take more time before reopening discussions.

Juventus reportedly no longer believe they would necessarily be losing an untouchable player if Vlahovic departs at the end of the term. While his talent remains clear, his recent injury record has become a major factor in the decision-making process.

Rather than forcing immediate progress, the club are said to be willing to wait until the season concludes before revisiting the matter. That approach allows them to assess both the player’s condition and the wider transfer market.

For now, Juventus have eased their focus on Vlahovic’s renewal while concentrating on other contract matters and ensuring a strong finish to the campaign. The coming months are likely to determine whether the striker remains in Turin or moves on to a new challenge.