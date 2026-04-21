Juventus had been eager to keep Dusan Vlahovic and spent several months attempting to secure the striker on a new contract before the final weeks of his current deal. However, despite repeated efforts, the club were unable to reach an agreement with the Serbian forward.
Vlahovic was reportedly seeking improved financial terms beyond what Juventus were prepared to offer. The club are said to have explored compromises, but negotiations failed to progress as the player continued to delay making a final decision.
Contract Talks Lose Momentum
During that period, interest from other major clubs was also reported, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both linked with the striker. Those developments appeared to strengthen Vlahovic’s position as Juventus worked to convince him to stay.
However, circumstances are now believed to have shifted. Injury problems since the start of 2026 have reportedly altered the balance of power, leaving Juventus in a stronger position than they previously held during negotiations.
The striker’s fitness issues have raised questions over his long-term reliability and may have changed how the club assess his future value. What once seemed a priority renewal is no longer viewed in the same way.
Juventus Reconsider Their Position
According to Calciomercato, Juventus are no longer pushing for a contract extension with the same urgency shown earlier in the process. The report suggests the club have softened their stance and is prepared to take more time before reopening discussions.
Juventus reportedly no longer believe they would necessarily be losing an untouchable player if Vlahovic departs at the end of the term. While his talent remains clear, his recent injury record has become a major factor in the decision-making process.
Rather than forcing immediate progress, the club are said to be willing to wait until the season concludes before revisiting the matter. That approach allows them to assess both the player’s condition and the wider transfer market.
For now, Juventus have eased their focus on Vlahovic’s renewal while concentrating on other contract matters and ensuring a strong finish to the campaign. The coming months are likely to determine whether the striker remains in Turin or moves on to a new challenge.
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Duh. He’s going to Milan. Honestly I think Juve string him along to hurt his value because they felt like he was too hostile with them during contract negotiations earlier especially trying to reduce his salary. He’s gone. It was a middling partnership. Honestly I think he’s what he is. We kept waiting from him to explode into some otherworldly striker. His best was at fiorentina. I think it could have been because he had some more body weight while he was there. I’m think it helped him absorb more contact. He lost weight here and became more fit, sadly I think it made him somewhat more fragile. Wish it was a better spell here. But it is what it is.
When arriving at Juve for 75-85M and having a salary of 8-12M, you have to be prepared that the club will demand goals. And Vlahovic didn’t deliver, was injury prone and was more interested in money than playing. I have no regret letting him go. Look at strikers like Yildiz. The guy has Juve in his heart. Not to mention ADP, Tevez, Trezeguet etc. Why do some play for the club and some for money? Why players like Lewandowski at Barca, Mbappe at Real, even the older Thuram wanted to stay at shInter? Because for them it is about the project. No regrets on Dusan leaving. I hope he gets what he deserves. And he 100% does not deserve a 7-8M contract, not to mention the 12M he demanded earlier
Look at how Juve is playing without Dusan. Not bad, ha? So the question is: do we need an injured guy with a +10M salary in our team? Too bad we didn’t invest the money into a different player. I hope Ottolini will get rid of him, Openda and David, and get us a Haaland-style striker for the next 5-6 seasons. Forza Juve!
The story gets a predictable ending. It just didn’t go along. Dybala 2.0 story. Good that the club is protecting its reputation and not let wanna be star players disrupt the dressing room hierarchy. I think if Juve and Dusan strike a deal of 5M/season, it will be a win-win situation for all parties, including fans. If not, then push for Lewandowski or some other free agents. Otherwise, there are plenty of players with expiring contracts in 2027: Martinelli, Kane, Adeyemi, Ferran Torres, Mateta etc. Not to forget about our NextGen team. The only regret when a striker was leaving was ADP. He deserved a contract extension