Juventus are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing a new goalkeeper at the end of the season as they consider potential changes in that position ahead of the next campaign. The club are said to be assessing alternatives as they aim to continue their progress and strengthen key areas of the squad.

The Bianconeri remain one of the leading sides in Italian football and are working to re-establish themselves at the top of the Serie A table. Their recent improvements have raised expectations that they could challenge more seriously for major honours in the near future if development continues.

Goalkeeper Situation Under Review

Michele Di Gregorio is currently regarded as one of the stronger goalkeepers in Italian football, but Juventus are reportedly evaluating whether it can bring in an upgrade. That assessment has led to speculation around several potential targets across Europe.

The club are believed to be open to the idea of refreshing the position if the right opportunity arises. As a result, Juventus have been linked with several different options as they plan for next season.

Trafford Emerges As Target

A new name has now entered the discussion, with the Daily Mail reporting that Juventus are interested in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. The report suggests he is among several players being monitored ahead of the summer window.

Trafford is said to be open to a move after finding regular opportunities limited following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma at City. That situation could encourage him to consider a transfer in search of consistent first-team football.

The report adds that multiple clubs are tracking his situation, with Juventus among those considering a move. The Italian side reportedly views him as a talented young goalkeeper who could develop into a long-term solution.

If he were to leave Manchester City, it could come after a season in which he may still be part of a successful squad, depending on how the campaign concludes. For Juventus, the appeal lies in his potential and the possibility of building for the future with a younger option in goal.