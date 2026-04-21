Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a potential move to Juventus as the Italian club continues to explore opportunities to strengthen their squad at the end of the season. The German defender, who has previous experience in Serie A, is currently an important figure at Real Madrid and has attracted attention due to his contract situation.

Juventus are looking to add high-level players to its squad as they aim to remain competitive and build on its recent progress. As part of that strategy, the club have also been monitoring the free agent market closely, with Rudiger initially viewed as a possible opportunity.

Juventus Interest In Experienced Defender

Rudiger’s contract situation had led Juventus to consider a potential move, particularly as he would have brought both experience and leadership to their defence. The Bianconeri were reportedly attentive to his situation and ready to act if he became available.

However, the defender did not provide a clear indication that he was open to leaving Real Madrid at that stage. This uncertainty appears to have complicated Juventus’ plans to secure him on a free transfer.

Contract Talks Shift Momentum

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Rudiger now wants to remain at Real Madrid and has already been in discussions over a contract extension for several weeks. Those talks are reported to have progressed positively.

As a result, there is now a strong possibility that he will extend his stay in Spain rather than move to Juventus at the end of the season. That development would represent a setback for the Bianconeri, which had hoped to secure a proven defender without a transfer fee.

Juventus continue to prioritise strengthening its squad with top-quality options as they prepare for the next campaign, but Rudiger now appears increasingly likely to remain at the Bernabeu if an agreement is finalised.