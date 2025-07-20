Juventus won’t be signing Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford this summer, as the latter appears to be heading towards Barcelona.

The 27-year-old still has no place in Ruben Amorim’s plans despite a positive loan spell at Aston Villa between January and May. Therefore, he has been told to find himself a new club this summer.

In recent days, Juventus emerged as a possibility, with the Serie A giants reportedly enquiring about his services.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri’s interest in the player was still in its early stages, and they were yet to embark on concrete talks with the player’s entourage or Man Utd.

Barcelona win the race to sign Marcus Rashford

On the other hand, Barcelona have been working on this track for several months, and have seemingly reached the finish line.

According to several reputable reports around Europe, including Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, the Catalan giants will sign the England international on loan with an option to buy, while covering the player’s full salary for the duration of the campaign.

But while Rashford was necessarily a serious target for Juventus, his fellow Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho remains a priority target for Juventus who have been working tirelessly on a deal with the Premier League giants.

How Juve’s attacking department is shaping up

The Old Lady has already made significant progress on that track, so the management is hoping to seal the deal in the coming days.

Moreover, Juventus have struck an agreement with Porto for the permanent transfer of Francisco Conceicao, with only the official confirmation.

Therefore, Juventus already have a clear vision of how their attacking department should look, albeit they still need to resolve the Dusan Vlahovic conundrum and bring in a new striker in his stead, which could possibly be Randal Kolo Muani.