Karim Adeyemi has remained on Juventus’s shortlist for some time, with the German winger continuing to be viewed as a potential addition to strengthen the squad.

Juventus are actively working to reinforce its team during the current transfer window, and securing a new winger is among its key priorities. Adeyemi has long been a target for the Bianconeri, who previously attempted to sign him last summer to enhance their attacking options.

Juventus Eyeing Adeyemi’s Pace and Versatility

The coaching staff and technical department at Juventus see Adeyemi as a dynamic player capable of adding significant pace and width to the attack. His speed and ability to stretch defences make him an attractive option, particularly as the club looks to diversify its offensive strategies ahead of the new season.

Although Adeyemi is currently content at Borussia Dortmund, he has already declined several opportunities to leave the club, including a reported approach from Napoli during the January transfer window. However, summer is traditionally a more flexible period for transfers, and Juventus are hoping to capitalise on that to revisit their interest.

Karim Adeyemi (Getty Images)

Transfer Hinges on Outgoings

Despite their ongoing interest, Juventus will need to manage its finances carefully. The club must complete several outgoing transfers to make room in both the squad and the budget for new arrivals. This includes the potential sale of several current players, which would allow them to proceed with their pursuit of Adeyemi and other transfer targets.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus continue to monitor Adeyemi’s situation closely, even though much of their recent focus has been on alternative priorities. The report suggests that the winger remains firmly on the club’s radar and could become a serious target once the necessary financial conditions are met.

Adeyemi has established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe. His arrival would bring much-needed pace and energy to the Juventus frontline, and the club would be wise to pursue his signature if the opportunity arises.