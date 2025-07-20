Juventus believe they still have the upper hand in their attempts to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bianconeri accommodated the French striker in the second half of the previous campaign after finding himself an outcast at Luis Enrique’s court.

The 26-year-old had his highs and lows under Thiago Motta and then Igor Tudor, but he was convincing enough for the Serie A giants to desire his services on a permanent basis. However, the original agreement between the two clubs didn’t include an option to buy, so the Bianconeri are now trying to find a new accord with PSG.

At this stage, the formula remains the main knot, as Juve only want to add an option to buy, while the European champions want an obligation clause.

Man Utd & Newcastle interested in Kolo Muani

In the meantime, other suitors have emerged onto the scene, trying to pounce on the situation.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Manchester United and Newcastle United have both enquired about Kolo Muani, claiming that the Premier League duo have even made contact with the player’s entourage.

Nevertheless, Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) claims that the Bianconeri still feel they have an advantage in the race for the France international.

Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Why Juventus are optimistic about Kolo Muani

Juventus believe they have two factors playing in their favour: The player’s desire to remain in Turin, and their relatively advanced negotiations with PSG, especially compared to the striker’s other admirers who have only joined in recently.

However, the source warns that Juventus cannot rest on their laurels, as this strategy could return to haunt them, especially if Man Utd, Newcastle or any other suitor, for that matter, decides to launch a serious onslaught.

Hence, the next few days could bear significant developments on this track.