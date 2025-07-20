Juventus winger Timothy Weah is on the cusp of making his return to France through the gates of Olympique Marseille.

The 25-year-old has been in Turin since making the move from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2023, arriving as a replacement for Juan Cuadarao. The USMNT star endured an underwhelming first season under Max Allegri, failing to lock himself as a starting role, but managed to convince Thiago Motta last term.

However, Weah lost his place in the lineup following Igor Tudor’s arrival in March, thus becoming surplus to requirements.

Last month, Nottingham Forest tried to acquire the services of the New York native, but the latter wasn’t convinced. His agent was also livid with Juventus who tried to force the transfer by dropping him from the matchday squad ahead of the Club World Cup contest against Manchester City.

Timothy Weah destined to leave Juventus

On the other hand, Weah and his entourage were comprehensively more welcoming when they learned about Marseille’s interest. After all, the winger has spent the majority of his playing career thus far in France, beginning with his time in Paris Saint-Germain’s academy.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Moreover, OM would grant him the opportunity to work under Roberto De Zerbi and play in the Champions League next season.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Weah is now one step away from sealing a transfer to Marseille.

Juventus & Marseille finalising Weah deal

The transfer market expert reveals that the two clubs are now working on sorting out the final details in their agreement.

The American is expected to complete a loan move with an option to buy at the end of the season, which could also transform into an obligation under certain conditions.

Juventus are asking OM to add a few more million euros to their offer in the shape of bonuses, as they would like to collect at least €15 million.