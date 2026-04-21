Juventus’ summer pre-season plans are beginning to take shape, with it now revealed that they will face Chelsea in a friendly match in Hong Kong this summer. The fixture is expected to form an important part of their preparations ahead of the new campaign.

The Bianconeri are finishing this season strongly, which should place them in a positive position to begin the next one with momentum. Those at the Allianz Stadium are keen to ensure the squad are fully prepared for the demands of the coming term.

Juventus Focused On Better Preparation

Their preparations for this season were disrupted by the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer of 2025, which took place during a period when many players would ordinarily have been resting. That created additional demands on the squad at a crucial stage of the calendar.

As a result, they had a shorter break and returned to training sooner than they would have preferred. Juventus are therefore doing everything possible to ensure the team is in strong condition and ready to compete effectively throughout the 2026/2027 campaign.

The club are also working on strengthening the squad, with several players reportedly lined up to join them. At the same time, they are arranging suitable pre-season fixtures to sharpen performance levels before competitive football resumes.

Chelsea Clash Confirmed In Hong Kong

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are now scheduled to face Chelsea in the Herbalgy Trophy on the 5th of August. The meeting will provide both sides with a valuable final test before the new season begins.

The match is expected to be one of the last fixtures either club will play during pre-season before returning home to complete their final preparations. Encounters of this calibre are often viewed as ideal opportunities to build rhythm and assess tactical readiness.

For Juventus, facing a leading Premier League side should offer a strong measure of where the squad stands ahead of the campaign. It may also give supporters an early glimpse of any new arrivals and how they fit into the manager’s plans.

Chelsea will likewise see the occasion as an opportunity to fine-tune their own preparations. With both clubs aiming for strong seasons, the contest in Hong Kong could be a competitive and useful exercise despite its friendly status.