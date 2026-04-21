Juventus have been one of the most improved teams in Serie A over the last six months since Luciano Spalletti took charge as manager. His arrival has helped to change the mood around the club and restore belief within the squad.

Before Spalletti’s appointment, Juventus were on a downward trajectory, and it appeared the season could end in a deeply disappointing fashion. That situation prompted the club to act quickly and replace Igor Tudor in an effort to steady matters.

Spalletti Sparks Juventus Revival

The Bianconeri have continued to work hard in support of their new manager, including strengthening the squad during the January transfer window. Those additions have reportedly made it easier for Juventus to secure victories and build momentum during the second half of the campaign.

Spalletti has been described as a transformational figure, and according to Tuttojuve, only Inter Milan has collected more points than Juventus over the last six months. That stat highlights the scale of the progress made under his leadership.

Juventus have steadily improved during this period. Although there have still been moments of inconsistency, the overall trend has been positive, with the team re-establishing itself as one of the stronger sides in the Italian top flight.

Club Shows Faith With New Contract

The club have rewarded Spalletti with a new contract running until the summer of 2028, showing their belief that he will remain central to their long-term transformation. Juventus clearly view him as the man capable of taking the team to a higher level.

That commitment also sends a message of stability after a turbulent spell. By extending his deal, the club are signalling confidence in both his methods and the direction in which he is taking the squad.

In the remaining matches of the season, Juventus may feel capable of winning every game, given the form they have shown in recent weeks. They have already secured victories in several difficult fixtures, which should further strengthen confidence inside the dressing room.

If they can maintain their current standards, Juventus could finish the campaign strongly and carry valuable momentum into next season. After a troubled start, the outlook has changed significantly, and much of that improvement has been credited to Spalletti’s influence.